Video: Two sedans collide due to reckless lane changing; Abu Dhabi Police issues reminder

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:34 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:47 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a reminder for motorists, warning them against reckless overtaking and lane changing in the emirate.

Taking to X, the authority shared multiple videos showing the dangers of changing lanes in a manner that goes against the laws.

Vehicles who use the shoulder for overtaking can easily become an obstruction for emergency vehicles. This is a serious violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and six black points, according to Article 42 of the federal traffic law.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the first video, a car is seen abruptly changing lanes while swerving past a public transport bus, missing it by close proximity, in what could've resulted in a severe crash.

In the second video, a sedan crashes into another car after recklessly changing its lane, resulting in an accident and severe damage the vehicle's exterior body.

In a third video, a trailer truck can be seen changing lanes over the hard shoulder, as other cars speed by in their allotted lanes. This example shows the hypothetical risk that smaller vehicles are put in when heavy weight vehicles engage in such acts.

Watch the video below: