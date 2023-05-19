Video: This Dubai Police officer was once afraid of water; today, she heads team in charge of saving lives at sea

Dubai Police have recently appointed Lt Ateeqa Al Dhaheri as the first female Shift Officer in charge of the Maritime Rescue Department.

Al Dhaheri, who hails from the Ports Police Centre, is responsible for overseeing operations at the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre, as well as supervising security maritime patrols, monitoring the overall security situation in Dubai, conducting field visits to police stations, and coordinating with officers from different departments.

Her rise to the ranks, being in charge of the Maritime Rescue Department, is also inspirational as she was able to overcome her fear of water after experiencing a near-drowning incident at the age of 11.

She displayed tremendous determination to join the Women's Team for Maritime Command at Dubai Police, and now, her unwavering dedication and commitment have led her to helm a highly critical division responsible for saving lives at sea.

Her journey with Dubai Police began in 1993 and she has taken several impactful roles, including serving as Women's Detention Chief, Women's Police Officer at the Prosecution and Courts Station, Women's Police Officer at the General Department of Airport Security, and Administrative Supervisor of the Women's Maritime Team.

She has earned nearly 85 accolades, including certificates of appreciation, commendation badges, awards, medals, and more because of her exceptional achievements.

In a video tweeted by Dubai Police, Al Dhaheri said: "I am grateful to Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, for his trust and direct support. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the leaders and colleagues within Dubai Police for their encouragement and cooperation."

She added: “(My appointment) signifies the continuous support for women within Dubai Police and showcases the opportunities available for us to contribute effectively in diverse fields.”

