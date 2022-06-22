Video: Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa as mourning period comes to an end

'We continue to be inspired by the life and example of the late Khalifa bin Zayed'

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday posted a touching tribute video for his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for whom the 40-day mourning period ended on Tuesday, June 21.

The video highlights Sheikh Khalifa's legacy, touching upon his many contributions to making the country a haven of peace and hope for all, and how he led with justice and equality.

As a nation, we continue to be inspired by the life and example of the late Khalifa bin Zayed, who will forever remain an enduring symbol of generosity, good will and humanitarianism. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xSOlXiYMcR — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 22, 2022

The video is accompanied by beautiful spoken word poetry, the first line uttered being "Poetry is born out of love for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa."

