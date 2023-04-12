Video: Sharjah Ruler honoured by French President for scientific, literary contributions

Second-hand vehicles are very popular in the country, with a study showing that 3.5 used cars are purchased in the UAE for every new car sold
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received the National Order of the Legion of Honour at the rank of Grand Officer, conferred upon him by French President Emmanuel Macron.
This honour, the highest order of merit in France, is in recognition of the Sharjah Ruler's scientific, cultural and literary contributions, as well as his efforts to boost the relations between the two countries.
Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, presented the Sharjah Ruler with the National Order during a ceremony held at Al Badee Palace.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
