Video: Sharjah Ruler honoured by French President for scientific, literary contributions

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest order of merit

By WAM Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 9:38 AM

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received the National Order of the Legion of Honour at the rank of Grand Officer, conferred upon him by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This honour, the highest order of merit in France, is in recognition of the Sharjah Ruler's scientific, cultural and literary contributions, as well as his efforts to boost the relations between the two countries.

Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, presented the Sharjah Ruler with the National Order during a ceremony held at Al Badee Palace.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

ALSO READ: