Video: Oldest mosque in UAE dating back to the 1400s

The Al Bidyah Mosque is a testimony to the cultural heritage of Fujairah

By Tanisha Sangha Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:55 AM

The historical landmark that dates back to the 15th century has four domes that are not equal in size. Each dome consists of multiple domes that are mounted on top of the others, the first of which form the base of a large dome.

Take a look at the mosque that, until recently, was used by the rural populatio of Fujairah for Friday Juma prayers:

