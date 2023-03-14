Video: New hoverbike to aid in search, rescue operations, geospatial mapping

The all-new hoverbike is made of high-strength carbon fibre, which can access to hard-to-reach places and rough terrains

The new XTURISMO Hoverbike, being demonstrated at Yas Bay earlier today.

This will be an effective tool in search and rescue operations and help in disaster investigations. The hoverbike will also be able to provide geospatial mapping.

Taking to Instagram, the engineering firm said that the hoverbike was being developed in partnership with AERWINS Technologies.

Bayanat said in the post that it is committed to bringing state-of-the-art technology to the region, positively impacting the economy and community, and making the world a safer place.

