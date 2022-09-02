Watch: UAE driver crashes into multiple cars after vehicle stops illegally on highway

Footage of van slamming into car also illustrates risk of distracted driving

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 4:05 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have tweeted a video of a terrible vehicle crash after a driver stops in the middle of a road.

The video shows the car illegally slowing down and stopping in the middle of the road. The driver begins to open the vehicle's door when a large white van crashes into the car. The van then spins out of control and crashes into a second oncoming car.

The Abu Dhabi Police Directorate of Traffic and Patrols warned drivers against stopping in the middle of the road for any reason.

To protect others, motorists have been urged to pull over at a safe spot. In case the vehicle can't be moved, the driver should contact the force's control centre to seek support.

As per the traffic law, motorists will be fined Dh800 and four black points will be registered against them if they're caught using their phones while driving or seem distracted on the road.

Drivers were also urged not to participate in any distracting behaviours, including using their phones, talking to other passengers, taking pictures or fixing their makeup.