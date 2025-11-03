Watch: 1,200 hikers conquer RAK's Jebel Jais to mark UAE Flag Day at 1,900m

More than 1,200 hikers from across the UAE and beyond gathered at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah to mark UAE Flag Day, uniting in a vibrant display of national pride and cultural exchange.

With the UAE flag fluttering proudly at 1,900 metres above sea level, participants celebrated a day that blended outdoor excitement with national pride. For many, the hike was an unforgettable experience, describing it as both exciting and meaningful.

“We love to participate in all kinds of trails, especially mountain ones. Whenever we receive an invitation, we join right away," said Ibrahim Abdullah Jumaa Al Salhi from the Amjad Al Suwaiq Adventure Team in Oman.

Thirteen members of his team travelled from Oman to Ras Al Khaimah to take part in the hike.

Indian hikers based in Dubai also joined the celebrations. Sukeesh Kumar of A4 Adventure described it as “truly special".

"Normally, we hike as a team, but this time we were part of a government-organised event raising the UAE flag together. The atmosphere was amazing," he said.

Some participants even brought along family members visiting from India, giving them a unique opportunity to experience the UAE’s breathtaking mountainous landscapes for the first time.

Check out the video below:

Leading the hikers to the summit was Ras Al Khaimah-based mountain guide Hazza Saeed Al Habsi, who highlighted the scale of the event. “We reached the top with over a thousand participants,” he said. “It was one of the largest hiking events in the Middle East, and everyone made it safely and happily.” For many, the flag-raising at the summit was both emotional and inspiring, highlighting the powerful sense of community as participants celebrated side by side.

Al Habsi also noted the growing popularity of hiking in the UAE, crediting social media for introducing the nation’s stunning natural landscapes to a wider audience. “When people see these breathtaking mountain views online, they can’t believe this is in the UAE. That’s how we started encouraging more people to explore,” he explained.

The Towards the Summit of the Nation event, held on November 1, was organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the Emirates Sports for All Federation, ATC Adventures, and Hazza Fazza.

Ragaa Arafat, a member of ATC Adventures and one of the event coordinators, highlighted how the event “brought together participants from different nationalities in a unique experience.”

She also noted that the the 8-km trail, which included a 4-km ascent to the summit, was carefully managed for everyone’s safety. Carrying the flag down the mountain, she said, was an indescribable feeling that filled every participant with pride.

Artistic touch

Adding an artistic touch to the celebration, Sharjah-based artist Kholoud Al Hammadi presented a portrait of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in recognition of his support for hiking and cultural initiatives in the emirate.

The artwork perfectly captured the spirit of the event, celebrating both the adventure and the deep connection to the UAE’s heritage.

The UAE Flag Day hike at Jebel Jais not only showcased the country’s breathtaking natural beauty but also its enduring spirit of unity. From seasoned adventurers to first-time hikers and artists, everyone came together in a vibrant celebration of national pride and community spirit. The event stood as a testament to the growing love for hiking in the UAE and the power of outdoor activities to bring people together from across the region and beyond.