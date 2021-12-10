The Emirates has ranked highly on many sub-indexes such as social mobility, elderly support from family, compassion, international donations.
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has a bright future ahead, a statement that was expressed by the Dubai Ruler even during the official Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta.
Taking to social media on Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reiterated the words.
Posting under the hashtag 'Flashes of Leadership', Sheikh Mohammed encouraged the world to focus on what lies ahead for the UAE.
"Don't focus on our achievements," he said. "Look at what we can achieve in the future."
Sheikh Mohammed pointed to the pyramids as a comparison, noting that the Ancient Egyptians likely did not imagine that the structure would be standing 5,000 years after they built it.
Similarly, Leonardo da Vinci also could not have foreseen that his Mona Lisa painting would become one of the most famous paintings in the world.
All of that was achieved "without looking into the future," Sheikh Mohammed said.
