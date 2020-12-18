UAE

Video: First Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv that witnessed history being made

Dubai - The first Indian eatery to open in the tech city serves slices of history soaked in political secrecy and surreptitious romance. Tandoori Restaurant’s unobtrusive corners have been privy to the secret scripting of the Oslo Accords, the landmark peace treaty signed by Israel and Palestine Liberation Organisation.


KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.

