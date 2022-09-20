Watch: Expo 2020 Dubai's stunning show at UN amazes world leaders

Sheikh Mohammed praises team behind Al Wasl-like spectacular projection

Tue 20 Sep 2022

Expo 2020 Dubai has taken the UAE’s sustainability message to the United Nations.

World leaders and policy-makers attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday were left awestruck by a stunning show put up by the team.

The first-of-its-kind immersive projection that carried a message of urgent action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has received praise from the UAE Vice-President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a minute-long clip of the show on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Expo team had brought a taste of the breathtaking Al Wasl’s projection magic to the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment on Monday.

The story

The immersive cinematic experience explored the forces of nature that are people and the planet, and the beauty, intelligence and fragility of the world. The experience also conveyed the immense potential that can be realised when humanity and nature collaborate, with a flurry of virtual post-its from ‘the world’s to-do list’. It shared some of the real pledges from Expo 2020 visitors on the actions to support the SDGs.

The SDG Moment then set the scene for the ‘Transforming Education Summit’, with the projection switching to a story of children from all over the world, who have and do not have access to knowledge or technology to reach their fullest potential.

The show builds on Expo 2020 Dubai’s hosting of Global Goals Week in 2022 – the first time the Week was held outside of New York, where visitors were engaged in the realisation of a brighter future on Al Wasl’s iconic dome.

Decisive action needed to achieve SDGs

The SDG Moment places an annual spotlight on the 17 Global Goals agreed by countries in December 2015. Convened by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, it provides world leaders with a platform to showcase the bold actions and solutions that are needed to set the world on course towards achieving the SDGs.

The contribution from the team behind Expo 2020 Dubai – and now Expo City Dubai – continues the legacy of using innovative, multi-sensory storytelling to raise awareness in tackling world’s most pressing challenges. It exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to contributing to a more just future for people and planet.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed more than 24 million visits against the backdrop of a global pandemic, setting a benchmark for what can be achieved when there is a joint commitment to making a positive impact. Following the example of the leadership of the UAE, who have led the charge in rallying people to drive action on causes both locally and around the world, it spread a powerful message that each of us can create a ripple effect with our actions.

“It is in this spirit that we continue this journey, engaging with an international audience at the UNGA and helping build a community of advocates who believe in collaboration with a purpose. We are honoured to bring the creative talents of the Expo team to the UN, and to see their capabilities recognised on the global stage.”

Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai inspired the world to come together and keep the promise of the SDGs. For the SDG Moment in 2022 we bring some of that extraordinary spirit and creativity to New York and the UNGA.

I am optimistic that collectively we can scale solutions with partners like the UAE for people and for the planet. We’re out of time.

Tomorrow is too late. Yet together, today, we can create a better future for all.”