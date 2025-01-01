Video: Dubai's Rigga St partied into NYE and cleaners swept it up 'like nothing happened'

Photos: Screengrabs /Supplied

Head out to Dubai's Al Rigga Street today and you'll find a clean, quiet neighbourhood, without any trash in sight. It would be easy to think this part of the city just slept through New Year's Eve — until you see the videos on social media.

Al Rigga was packed with a huge crowd, jumping and dancing to party music that blared out of the apartment buildings flanking the street. Check out the crowd here:

Photos: Screengrabs from Facebook / Chattoy Felisilda and Jedax Foodtrip

When midnight struck, there were no fireworks — but balloons, confetti, fake snow, and whatnot poured out of the flats' balconies, showering the crowd below with NYE magic.

"We had so much fun even without fireworks," said longtime resident Jed Perpetua, who drove to Rigga from Jumeirah Village Circle just for the party. "The celebration was different. People were dancing and there were so much laughter all around. The happy vibes remind me of home."

Here's a video he and his wife Shiel Ann shared on Facebook:

"You were amazing, Rigga! You outdid itself this year," nurse Kit-Kat Opao said in Filipino.

Soon after midnight, the crowd dissipated as the party people started walking back to their homes, leaving behind a trail of balloons, confetti, fake snow, and whatnot.

"There was a lot of trash left behind because so many people partied on the street. It was really packed," said another resident Chattoy Felisilda, a sales executive.

However, that wasn't the scene for long. At around 1am, just as Felisilda was wrapping up, he looked out the window again and spotted Dubai's "cleaning engineers" working their own NYE magic.

At 2am, they were almost done sweeping up the aftermath. See the difference — one photo was taken during the festivities and another snapped a couple of hours later:

Photos: Supplied / Chattoy Felisilda

"This morning, I went out and the street looked like nothing happened last night," said Nestor Togawon.

Opao saluted the cleaners who made sure the entire area was "super clean before everyone woke up".

At 10am on Wednesday, the street was spick and span: Across the city, more than 2,500 cleaning engineers were deployed to keep the city's surroundings clean as thousands of residents and tourists partied the night away. A comprehensive waste management plan was put in place and the Dubai Municipality (DM) declared on Wednesday that the operation was successful. Besides the sweepers, 246 machines were stationed at various areas for routine and emergency cleaning tasks. More than 255 volunteers also helped out as the DM team covered 366 locations. "The dedicated team carried out the clean-up operations in record time," the authority said.