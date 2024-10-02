Video: Dubai to honour senior citizens with helicopter rides over iconic landmarks

Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
Dubai just took its appreciation for senior citizens to a new height.
In a community initiative, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is offering helicopter rides to elderly Emiratis over Dubai to enjoy its iconic landmarks from the skies.
Launched on International Day for Older Persons, DCAA has collaborated with helicopter operator Air Chateau and Community Development Authority (CDA) for the initiative, which is called 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority'.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"To give back to them, the DCAA has organised flights in the skies of Dubai to give them an exceptional opportunity to enjoy watching the emirate and its charming beauty from its sky," the authority said in statement.
A video posted by DCAA on social media shows an excited bunch of senior citizens who did not know of the "surprise" that awaited them. Before the take-off, one of them said: “It’s beautiful, nothing can be more beautiful.” Another woman said: “I feel so good, I want to fly.”
Watch the video here:
The ride started from Al Barsha Community Center.
Elaborating on the initiative, Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: "It is in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who places active participation of senior citizens in various community activities at the heart of the priorities of all social and family initiatives."
ALSO READ:
Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
The closure resulted from serious food safety violations and the facility's failure to implement effective corrective measures
Museums Express houses exhibits, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel
Many private schools are heading for a half-term break from October 14 to 18 or October 21 to 25
Overtourism happens when people in one area crowd out residents, impacting the environmental and ecological aspects of the city
The recently approved strategy seeks to provide world-class education from early childhood to higher levels of learning
The leadership seeks to raise the standard of living, and improve different sectors such as education and investment