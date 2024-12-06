Video: Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off with fireworks, drone shows, concerts, cash prizes in raffles

KT photos and video: Muhammad Sajjad

The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked off on Friday with spectacular fireworks, drone shows, concerts, and light installations signalling the start of the season’s biggest shopping deals and grand raffles.

"This year would be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival’s history with an action-packed calendar brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city from December 6 until January 12, 2025," said Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the event's organiser.

The opening weekend saw the launch of DSF Nights followed by fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall. The city’s skyline will continue to sparkle every night with free daily fireworks every 9.15pm at the same mall, and twice-weekly fireworks displays over Hatta on weekends at 8pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

There will also be two drone shows daily and a spectacle combining fireworks and drones that will light up the skies above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. The DSF drone show will see twice-daily performances at 8pm and 10pm; and the pyro drone shows will light up the skies during the second weekend of DSF with about 150 drones delivering the fireworks, according to the organisers.

For bargain hunters and longtime shoppers, DSF is not only about big discounts and unbeatable deals, as they also stand to win cash prizes and vouchers during raffles and draws that kicked off as well on Friday.

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Long-time Dubai resident Nada Habib told Khaleej Times: “DSF for us is really the best time to shop – we get huge discounts and we can also win big prizes.”

Meanwhile, music aficionados enjoyed the opening weekend concert at the Coca-Cola Arena, featuring Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir. On Sunday, December 8, Coke Studio Live will showcase South Asian music curated by Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Khan. Street performances, dancing classes, creative workshops, street games, glitter face painting, and photo opportunities also popped up across other DSF venues in Dubai, including City Walk that was transformed into a shopping carnival destination. Hatta Wadi Hub was also transformed into a festive hub for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers with outdoor entertainment, activities, and family-friendly experiences, plus dazzling fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 8pm. ALSO READ: Dubai: Free concerts, daily fireworks as DSF announces 38 days of non-stop entertainment Winter activities in Dubai: From festive markets to rainforest camping, here are 7 must-try experiences