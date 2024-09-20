Video: Dubai Police arrest driver for speeding at 220kmph on E311

Screengrab: Dubai Police / X

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 12:28 PM

A driver was arrested in Dubai for speeding through the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) at 220kmph, police said on Friday.

The motorist was also fined Dh50,000 and the vehicle was impounded, the Dubai Police said.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Here's a video shared by the Dubai Police: