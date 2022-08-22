Video: Dubai landmarks glitter in snow globes with 'winter coming soon'

The video teases the city's most exciting activities on offer

Photo: Dubai Media Office

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:12 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:19 PM

Hot air balloons in the desert over the busy Sheikh Zayed Road? Love Lakes playing Cupid at the Palm? The wild Hatta mountains tamed in front of Ain Dubai?

A new teaser video re-imagines Dubai with its key attractions showcased in snow globes placed in front of popular destinations. It’s just too cool to miss:

“Goodbye summer vacation. Winter is coming soon,” the Government of Dubai Media Office posted with the video.

Winter is the coolest time to explore the emirate and all it has to offer.

The media office used the hashtag #DubaiDestinations, signifying that the video is part of the emirate’s tourism initiative. The campaign had a summer offering this year, and it was so cool that it helped residents beat the heat. It highlighted the city’s exceptional experiences, including exciting events and activities on offer during the season.

The campaign encouraged Dubai’s community to discover the city’s unique destinations in the summer and enjoy its distinctive offerings ranging from dining and family-friendly activities at hotels to beach activities, water parks, water sports adventures and indoor entertainment — all of which capture the essence of the Dubai summer experience.

Tourists have been flocking to Dubai, with the emirate topping multiple lists of the world's most popular tourist and travel destinations. The emirate was ranked number 1 global destination in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022.

Last month, the emirate also topped the list of most popular city breaks around the world, according to a study by hotel chain Premier Inn.

The TikTok Travel Index 2022 released by Bounce rated the city the most-viewed destination on the popular social media platform, with views for videos featuring the hashtag 'Dubai' totalling over 81.8 billion.

Dubai received over 7.12 million international overnight visitors in the first six months of this year. Tourist numbers are now closing in on pre-pandemic levels, with a growth of more than 183 per cent year on year in the first half of 2022.

