Video: 50 gardeners treated to lavish lunch at Dubai restaurant by senior citizens of Emaar

The initiative was taken to mark the International Day for Human Fraternity.

Around 50 gardeners and landscape staff of The Greens and Views Community were pleasantly surprised when they learnt there was a lavish lunch spread awaiting them at a restaurant in Al Barsha.

The surprise party was planned by the Golden Age group of the community, that comprises over 100 senior citizens, in coordination with Emaar Community Management (ECM). The initiative was taken by the elderly citizens of the society to mark the International Day for Human Fraternity that falls in the first week of February.

As the workers went about their routine landscape duties, they suddenly saw two mini buses arrive and they were asked by the ECM staff to change their clothes from uniform to their regular clothes as there was a lunch planned for them.

The gardeners were then taken to a restaurant in Al Barsha that is known for its traditional Pakistani dishes. The workers were then welcomed by the team of ECM, who then directed them towards the lavish buffet spread at the restaurant.

Speaking about the event, the founding member of the Golden Age Group, Naseem Durrani said: “We feel extremely fortunate to be living in an Emaar community that not only looks at redefining lifestyle for its residents but also extends the same to its community staff, who are made to feel equally important. This is just one of many initiatives Emaar takes to honour its community staff, and gives us also a chance to serve the community.”

Yaqoob, one of the gardeners enjoying the lunch with his colleagues said: “Although I love the food of this restaurant, we wouldn’t really get a chance to come here that too with friends. I want to thank Golden Age Group and Emaar team for giving us this opportunity to enjoy with our friends. I must confess they really take care of us and always ensure we are happy and our needs are taken care of. I pray to God to bless them immensely.”

Another excited gardener Shehzad says: “I am so excited for this surprise lunch treat organised for me and my fellow colleagues. I want to thank the Emaar team from the bottom of my heart for this gesture and making us feel an equal part of the society."

Another member of the Golden Age group, Asghar Khan, said: “The International Day for Human Fraternity is a day that aims to promote tolerance and educate people that giving all mutual respect, promoting diversity of religions and beliefs promotes human fraternity and this is what living in the UAE is all about. I feel blessed to be a resident of Emaar community as they ensure happiness spreads to all levels of society and the occasionally honour and treat their workers. Such gatherings provide a strong cultural bonding and respect for one another regardless of religion and nationalities.

