Video: 15 hidden gems in Abu Dhabi recognised as cultural landmarks

These establishments have been a part of the community for over 20 years

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 6:29 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 7:08 PM

Fifteen businesses in Abu Dhabi - ranging from carpet shops to restaurants - have been recognised by the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism(DCT). They were awarded the 'Urban Treasures' accolade.

'Urban Treasures' is a new initiative to honour businesses that have been a part of the of the cultural landscape of Abu Dhabi for over 20 years. The selected businesses this year included many iconic names such as Al Safa Carpet, Al Aqsa Sweets, and India Palace Restaurant.

In a video released by DCT, the owners open up about what their establishment, life, and city mean to them.

"The people of the UAE are very close to my heart," says the owner of Al Safa Carpet, and Abu Dhabi institution with a wide range of beautiful traditional rugs.

Kesavan Muraleedharan of India Palace Restaurant has a strong connection to the city as well. "Abu Dhabi is the place I started living," he says, smiling.

Some of these businesses are older than the UAE itself.

"I have early memories of Jashanmal that go back to the 1960's," says Mohan Jashanmal, talking about the powerhouse group that employs over 2,000 people today.

The clip below shows a glimpse of these landmark establishments and their inspiring leaders. How many do you recognise?

The businesses selected have customer bases that span generations, and reside in the people's "collective memory", according to DCT.

Each winner was given physical and digital branded kits in order to promote their businesses to residents and tourists. The initiative aims to support tourism in the emirate by offering visitors the chance to have authentic Abu Dhabi experiences and get a taste of the local culture.

The complete list of establishments that won the award are Al Aqsa Sweets, Al Ibrahimi Restaurant, Al Raiqa Date and Fruit Trading, Al Safa Carpet, Al Sultan Markets and Bakeries, All Prints, Corniche Automatic Bakeries and Markets, Jashanmal National Company, Bu Tafish Restaurant, Tripoli Sweets, Lebanon Flower Bakery, India Palace Restaurant, Al Dhafra Restaurant, Malik and Shaheed Shops, and Zahrat Lebnan Cafeteria and Restaurant.

ALSO READ: