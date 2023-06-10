Video: 10,000 Filipinos in UAE celebrate culture, success stories in grand Independence Day celebrations

Now one million strong, the Filipino community is the third largest expat population in the UAE

Photos by Neeraj Murali

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 7:01 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 7:44 PM

Celebrating talent, unity and diversity, Filipino expatriates in the UAE marked the 125th Philippine Independence Day on Saturday with vibrant display of cultural heritage and patriotic fervour.

Around 10,000 Filipinos joined in the day-long celebration at Dubai World Trade Centre that showcased not only traditions through various cultural presentations —but also the storied past and collective history of the resilient overseas Filipinos “who have played an integral role in building the fabric of the UAE."

This was pointed out by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director-general of Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA), during her speech addressed to the Filipino expat community.

Buhumaid said: “We gather here to commemorate the rich history and extraordinary journey of the Filipino people towards freedom while also acknowledging the vibrant spirit of diversity and inclusivity that defines the tapestry of the UAE.”

“The Filipino community, with its vibrant culture, strong work ethic, and unwavering dedication, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and progress of this great country,” she underlined.

Buhumaid also said: “The UAE, a nation renowned for its warm embrace of different cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds, stands as a shining example of a society that thrives on diversity. It is a place where people from all walks of life come together to build a harmonious and prosperous community. The cosmopolitan nature of the UAE allows us to celebrate our differences while fostering an environment of tolerance and understanding.”

Here are some snaps of the festivities:

NA100723-NM-PHILIPPINES. Filipino expats in Dubai take part in cultural programs during the 125th Independence Day celebration at Dubai World Trade Center on Saturday. Photos by Neeraj Murali

NA100723-NM-PHILIPPINES. Filipino expats in Dubai take part in cultural programs during the 125th Independence Day celebration at Dubai World Trade Center on Saturday. Photos by Neeraj Murali

1-million strong

Alfonso Ver, the Philippine ambassador to the UAE, beamed with pride at the recognition. He said: “We are now one-million strong – the third largest expat population in the UAE. By all accounts, we are found at all levels in various sectors and fields that are continuing to help shape the future of this nation.”

Ver noted that his kababayan (countrymen) are not only growing in numbers or economically developing but “have also become an integral part of the multicultural fabric of a strong UAE.”

The Philippine ambassador also recognised the humble beginnings of pioneering Filipinos who first set foot in the UAE five decades ago. “With perseverance and hard work, they have progressed in life and helped others, too,” he noted, adding: “We can tell the countless stories of our kababayan with humble beginnings as workers in the UAE who eventually became entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs, and community leaders in all fields and whatever job category they are found.”

“This is the narrative we Filipinos are weaving in the UAE — stories of triumphs against adversities in life because of our tenacity, love of family, and faith in God,” he underscored.

Expanding UAE-Philippines relations

Ver said following the same trajectory of his successful kababayan is the “strengthening of the friendly relations between the UAE and Philippines".

“It is growing, expanding, and moving towards uncharted territories, including space cooperation, AI (artificial intelligence), defence, and soon into climate change and renewable energy,” Ver noted, adding that a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the two countries will be finalised soon.

'We are all ambassadors'

Ver also told his countrymen they are his co-ambassadors in promoting the Philippines to around 200 nationalities living in the UAE.

He said: “By putting your best foot forward, you are showing a reflection of our country and the best we can offer to the UAE… We show with pride our culture, heritage, food; the beauty of our country, natural resources, and most of all the warm smile of our people. You are writing your own story towards a strong, prosperous and free Philippine Republic.”

