Sheikh Mohammed invites Saudi Crown Prince to attend UN Water Conference 2026

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a written message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the UN Water Conference 2026, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2026.

Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, received the letter from Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Riyadh.

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If confirmed, it will be Prince Mohammed's first visit to the UAE since a private visit to the country on December 1, 2024 when he was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. At Al Rawda Palace in Al Ain, the two leaders exchanged talks reflecting the solid fraternal relations between the two countries. The President hosted a dinner in honour of Prince Mohammed bin Salman.