VFS warns against agents promising faster Canada visa appointments, guaranteed approvals

Canada visa applicants have been warned against agents who claim they can secure faster appointments, guarantee visa approvals or offer special access through VFS Global.

The warning was issued by VFS Global, which operates Canada’s Visa Application Centres on behalf of the Government of Canada. The company said appointments are free and can be booked only through its official website, vfsglobal.com.

VFS Global said it has no role in deciding visa applications, processing times or the length of a visa. Those decisions rest solely with the Canadian government, it said.

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“Every visa applicant deserves a secure, transparent, and dignified experience,” said Yaseen Effendi, head of the IRCC Account Management Team at VFS Global.

“Our role is purely administrative. We enrol biometrics and securely transmit documents, including travel documents, supporting applicants through the process on behalf of the Government of Canada. Every visa decision is made solely by the Government of Canada.”

The company said it does not work with third-party intermediaries. It also warned applicants not to share personal information through social media, email, text messages or phone calls unless they are using verified official channels.

Optional services, such as premium lounge access and courier return of documents, do not influence visa decisions or speed up processing, VFS Global said.

Applicants who suspect fraud or misconduct can report it through VFS Global’s website or its confidential EthicsPoint reporting line. The company also advises applicants to check the official document checklist before visiting a visa centre and to arrive on time for their appointment.

VFS Global manages Canada visa application centres in 109 countries through 164 centres, according to the release. Visa applications for visitor visas, study permits, work permits and other immigration documents are handled through the network.