  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB hazyclouds.png34°C

Dubai: SUV crashes into a store at Jumeirah's shopping complex

Shoppers witnessed shattered glass and broken window panes scattered around the site for several hours after the incident

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 9:13 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan earthquake kills over 800; UAE sends rescue teams, urgent aid

Afghanistan earthquake kills over 800; UAE sends rescue teams, urgent aid

Dubai: SUV crashes into a store at Jumeirah's shopping complex

Dubai: SUV crashes into a store at Jumeirah's shopping complex

UAE issues new student guidelines for attendance, unexcused absences

UAE issues new student guidelines for attendance, unexcused absences

A vehicle crashed into a store at a shopping complex in Umm Suqeim on Sunday afternoon (August 31). The incident occurred when an SUV drove into the Mumuso store at the Spinneys building in Jumeirah. Shattered glass and broken window panes remained scattered around the site for several hours after the crash.

Dubai resident Ninu H. came across the incident when she visited Spinneys with her children and niece. “I went around 3:30pm, and at the time, the area had been cordoned off by officials,” she said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE research centre completes world's first genetic treatment for rare disease

thumb-image

UAE: Can passengers claim compensation even as airline rebooks after flight delay?

thumb-image

Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' shuns horror for humanity at Venice

thumb-image

UAE expresses condolences to Poland over death of pilot in F-16 jet crash

thumb-image

Five killed after Pakistan army helicopter crashes

 

“The glass window of Mumuso was completely shattered, and there were many broken panes scattered around. The car also had cracks on its windshield and rear shield. I think the incident took place earlier in the day because by the time we went there were no police officers or ambulance on site."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ninu said that she had stopped at the supermarket to buy snacks for her children and was shocked by what she saw. “It was shocking to think that there were people inside the car and the shop,” she said. “I sincerely hope that no one got hurt in the incident.”

The Indian expat added that by the time she arrived on site, the Mumuso store was functioning again and sales were continuing.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Spinneys for a comment regarding the incident.

Last week, an Asian man was fined Dh10,000 and his license suspended for three months after he crashed into a beauty salon and five other vehicles while driving under the influence of narcotics.

In 2023, a speeding vehicle crashed into a commercial store in Dubai after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes. No one was injured in the incident.