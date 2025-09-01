Dubai: SUV crashes into a store at Jumeirah's shopping complex

A vehicle crashed into a store at a shopping complex in Umm Suqeim on Sunday afternoon (August 31). The incident occurred when an SUV drove into the Mumuso store at the Spinneys building in Jumeirah. Shattered glass and broken window panes remained scattered around the site for several hours after the crash.

Dubai resident Ninu H. came across the incident when she visited Spinneys with her children and niece. “I went around 3:30pm, and at the time, the area had been cordoned off by officials,” she said.

“The glass window of Mumuso was completely shattered, and there were many broken panes scattered around. The car also had cracks on its windshield and rear shield. I think the incident took place earlier in the day because by the time we went there were no police officers or ambulance on site."

Ninu said that she had stopped at the supermarket to buy snacks for her children and was shocked by what she saw. “It was shocking to think that there were people inside the car and the shop,” she said. “I sincerely hope that no one got hurt in the incident.”

The Indian expat added that by the time she arrived on site, the Mumuso store was functioning again and sales were continuing.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Spinneys for a comment regarding the incident.

Last week, an Asian man was fined Dh10,000 and his license suspended for three months after he crashed into a beauty salon and five other vehicles while driving under the influence of narcotics.

In 2023, a speeding vehicle crashed into a commercial store in Dubai after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes. No one was injured in the incident.