Uzbekistan team win the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023

About 55 squads from all over the world took part in the event that was organised by Dubai Police

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 8:18 PM

The top three winning teams at this year's UAE SWAT Challenge 2023 was announced by Dubai Police on the fifth and final day of event after the participants underwent the ultimate test of endurance and skill at the obstacle course event.

In first place, with a time of 4 minutes and 22.9 seconds, was the Uzbekistan SWAT Team, who demonstrated incredible teamwork, agility, and determination throughout the event.

Their performance was flawless, and they managed to complete the obstacle course in record time, making them the clear winners of the competition. They scored a total of 38 points, which includes points for speed and accuracy.

In second place, with a time of 4 minutes and 32.6 seconds, was Akhmat, who also put up an impressive performance, demonstrating their strength and agility. They completed the course in an outstanding time, narrowly missing out on the first-place finish. They scored a total of 37 points.

In third place, with a time of 4 minutes and 44 seconds, was the Kyrgyzstan SWAT Team, who showcased remarkable perseverance and teamwork throughout the event. Despite facing some tough challenges, they managed to complete the course with an excellent time, earning them a total of 36 points.

