Hundreds of UAE users report issues at Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Fortnite amid global outage

Hundreds of UAE users were hit by online disruptions at major platforms amid a global outage, caused by issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Services were disrupted for several popular websites, including Roblox, Snapchat, Fortnite, and Amazon.com.

Top executives at AI startup Perplexity, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and trading app Robinhood also attributed the outages to AWS.

AWS confirmed the outage, and said it was "investigating increased error rates, latencies for multiple services in the US-East-1 region." The Amazon subsidiary, which competes with Google's and Microsoft's cloud services, provides on-demand computing power, data storage and other digital services to companies, governments and individuals.

As apps and digital platforms across the world went dark, UAE residents felt its impact too. At 12.24pm, 336 UAE users reported problems at Snapchat, 282 at AWS, 248 at Roblox, 107 residents experienced issues at e-commerce giant Amazon.com.

During early afternoon, UAE-based Khaleej Times staff discovered that some pages on Amazon.com were failing to load.

Meanwhile, Fortnite and Perplexity were also hit in the UAE, although on a smaller scale. Over 40 gamers faced issues with Fortnite, while 19 residents using the AI chatbot-powered research tool complained of problems at Perplexity.

Last major internet outage

In September, UAE's two telecom service providers were hit by disruptions due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea.

Most of the reported problems were related to landline internet, TV streaming, and mobile internet, it said. The slowdown came at a time when residents were in the three-day weekend, leaving users frustrated and unable to enjoy online services.