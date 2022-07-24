Use weekly deals, switch brands: 8 tips from UAE retailers to save on groceries

Residents can retain the same value for money on daily essentials they had six months ago

Prices of everyday items have risen, but prudent planning and policies implemented by the UAE's Ministry of Economy have ensured that they remain in check.

We reached out to leading retailers in the UAE to understand how residents can save while shopping to offset the impact of rising prices. Here are the top tips we have collated based on their inputs:

Look for special deals, discounts

Don't be afraid to switch to more economical consumer brands

Be more promotion-savvy

Choose special or combination meal deals

Don't excessively buy perishable goods

Plan your weekly meal ahead

Target to buy items during daily, weekly discount offers

Tap online deals as well

Look out for mid-week, weekend special offers

Local retailers told Khaleej Times that they have introduced a number of new daily and weekly promotions, special meal deals, and discounts to maintain price stability and contain inflation.

With inflation hitting record highs around the globe, retailers said they're trying to ensure the availability of products as well, especially after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

They also assured that they pass on benefits to consumers if the prices of commodities drop after increased supply.

"Carrefour is working hard to maintain product availability as well as price stability in the UAE. Our main concern is to protect the purchasing power of our customers through new promotions, effective stock management, lowered price margins, investment in local brands, and more," said Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer of GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

"We have an open line of communication with leading suppliers to secure desired stock levels and negotiate the best deals for our customers, trying to contain inflation as much as possible. We are also focused on expanding our local sourcing to ensure better value in a more sustainable way," he said.

Perloiro said their promotions are always evolving, with new deals added online and in-store every week.

'Best prices'

James Scott, CEO of Grandiose Supermarkets, said in order to help customers to buy the best products, the chain relaunched the best prices on products people love.

"What this means is that products a customer buys every day, we made a commitment to make sure that customer gets the best prices on those products such as soft drink, water, oil, rice etc. We highlight in the store that we are going to give the best prices in the marketplace on those products. So the consumers just follow the yellow shelf where those products are displayed," he said.

Look for local products

Scott advised residents to look for local products which are generally cheaper, be more promotional savvy as a customer, look for special deals and promotions on weekends, plan meals for the next week, look out for everyday good price items and also don't be afraid to switch brand if the product has been priced at a more economical rate.

Meal deals while grocery shopping

Grandoise has also introduced a range of special meal deals and combination deals on sandwiches where customers can save money. "We also introduced a series of activities over the weekends with a large discount on different categories. Every weekend, we offer a 10 per cent discount on multiple products. On fruits and vegetables, we are very much focusing on locally-sourced products at a very competitive price," he said.

Routine discounts

Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director, Al Adil Trading Co, blamed high logistics and freight rates for the increase in prices of consumer goods. But he said they're trying to source products on a long-term contract basis that would help import products at a more competitive rate.

"We also negotiate competitive rates with local suppliers which we pass onto customers. Every week, Al Adil has special offers and heavy discounts for which we get good response," Dr Datar said, adding that consumers should not buy big quantities of perishable goods such as foods and vegetables and instead try to cash in by purchasing them during the daily and weekly discounts.

"Consumers can also switch product brands if they find a better deal in stores."

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, said they also run discounts for 3-4 days and ensure price controls in line with the UAE's Ministry of Economy's guidelines.

"There are some discounts on certain items and then companies also give discounts on different products like one-plus-one. Companies also introduce 'killer price' in conjunction with supermarkets so that the consumers don't feel the pinch of inflation," added Vachani.

Availability a challenge

James Scott pointed out that not just the inflationary challenge, there is an increasing issue with the availability of products due to global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis because a large proportion of food is imported into the country.

"We see not just inflationary issues but also the reduction in the availability of certain products. Importers are not bringing products because they're becoming more expensive and availability is impacted," said Scott.

The products that are becoming a challenge to source include edible oil, wheat-based products and pet food.

