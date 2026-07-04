Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Trump on Independence Day, hails 'strong alliance'

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated his American counterpart Donald Trump and the people of the United States on Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, wishing the country continued progress and prosperity.

"Over the past decades, our two countries have been bound by a strong alliance and enduring friendship, built on a solid foundation of mutual trust, shared visions, and common interests," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"As we reflect on the future we seek to build together, the UAE remains committed to further fostering its close ties with the US to achieve lasting progress and prosperity for our nations, peoples, and the wider world," he said.

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The President further reflected on the history behind the founding of the United States 250 years ago.

The journey of the United States’ founding is one of determination and resolve, values that continue to underpin the enduring partnership and mutual trust our countries share today Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of congratulations to Trump on the occasion. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the US President.

For two and a half centuries, the United States has been an influential partner in the global economy, science, and innovation. We look forward to strengthening our distinguished relationship with the United States in a way that serves the interests of our two peoples and contributes to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The United Arab Emirates and the United States share longstanding ties and a robust strategic partnership founded on trust and a common vision for progress and development. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership in a way that advances progress and prosperity for our two nations and peoples. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

As the United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, an Emirati aerobatic team will join the massive Independence Day aerial displays. The UAE Ministry of Defence said that the aerial display team, Fursan Al Emarat, will fly alongside the US Navy's Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft, in "a showcase that reflects the depth of the strategic relationship between the UAE and the US, as well as the shared values and longstanding partnership between the two countries".

On Saturday, America officially turns 250—a landmark birthday that coincides with a time of deep national division and a president determined to seize the festive center stage. Trump will hold a huge campaign-style political rally on the National Mall in the capital Washington, along with roaring military flyovers and what he has touted as the world's biggest fireworks display.

fireworks display.(With inputs from AFP)