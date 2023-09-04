US embassy, consulate in UAE to be closed today

More than 11,000 scientists and specialised doctors are expected for the event running from May 26 to 30, 2024
The US embassy and consulate in the country will be closed today, their official X account has said in a tweet.
This is on the occasion of Labour Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday in September, annually.
In the tweet, the authority said: "Embassy Abu Dhabi & Consulate Dubai will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of the Labour Day holiday. The US celebrates Labour Day every year on the first Monday in September. The day reminds Americans of the importance of workers’ rights & offers them a day of well-earned rest."
ALSO READ:
More than 11,000 scientists and specialised doctors are expected for the event running from May 26 to 30, 2024
#DubaiDestinations receives over 1.8 million engagements and more than 3.4 million video views across social media platforms
Legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio
Today, Saeed Al Dharif shares this unique art with people from around the world
This town offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and family-friendly activities
Friends of Cancer Patients organises an annual Umrah trip for those battling cancer, enabling them to find hope and spirituality
Harib Khalifa bin Hadher Al Muhairi passed away on Thursday
The iconic writer, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died at the age of 68 in a hospital in Abu Dhabi