US condemns Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo ship off coast of Yemen

Dubai Duty Free annual sales jump 40 per cent to Dh3.5 billion in 2021
UAE1 day ago
The United States has condemned the Houthi militia’s hijacking of the UAE-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Hodeidah, which took place on January 2.
“The Houthis’ flagrant transgression is a threat to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and compromises international trade and regional security,” US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a press statement.
Price added: “The Houthis’ actions come at a time when all parties must work to de-escalate [the situation] and turn to political talks. We urge Houthi forces to immediately release the ship and its crew unharmed and cease all violent acts that impede the political action taken to end the war in Yemen.”
ALSO READ:
Dubai Duty Free annual sales jump 40 per cent to Dh3.5 billion in 2021
UAE1 day ago
Health practitioner urged citizens and residents to consider maintaining a healthy lifestyle
UAE1 day ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE1 day ago
The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, rising from less than 50 per day in the first week of December 2021 to over 2,500 in January 2022
UAE1 day ago
Parents prefer to keep children protected at home and attend online classes
UAE1 day ago
His positive action has earned him widespread praise from millions of Nigerians across the globe.
UAE1 day ago
The mild weather makes it the perfect time to find hidden treasures at the country's bazaars
UAE1 day ago
Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE2 days ago