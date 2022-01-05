US condemns Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo ship off coast of Yemen

"We urge Houthi forces to immediately release the ship and its crew unharmed."

Reuters file

By Wam Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 8:22 PM

The United States has condemned the Houthi militia’s hijacking of the UAE-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Hodeidah, which took place on January 2.

“The Houthis’ flagrant transgression is a threat to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and compromises international trade and regional security,” US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a press statement.

Price added: “The Houthis’ actions come at a time when all parties must work to de-escalate [the situation] and turn to political talks. We urge Houthi forces to immediately release the ship and its crew unharmed and cease all violent acts that impede the political action taken to end the war in Yemen.”

