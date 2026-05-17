Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE experts warn against posting sarcastic, assumptive comments

Legal experts in UAE have warned residents of leaving unpleasant comments under online posts after a UAE resident was detained at the airport upon her return from travel. Authorities had then informed her she was “wanted” in Ajman over a complaint linked to a social media comment.

The woman’s husband and children were allowed to pass through immigration, while she was taken into custody overnight before being transferred to Ajman, the emirate's police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mohammed bin Hazem Al Suwaidi said the case stemmed from what appeared to be a “simple” Instagram comment.

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Instagram comment to police case

The woman had reportedly commented on another woman’s photo, claiming the handbag shown in the post was “fake” or “a knockoff”.

According to police, the comment sparked online ridicule and bullying against the bag's owner, prompting her to file a legal complaint.

How does an online comment become defamation?

Legal experts say UAE cybercrime laws do not only apply to explicit insults or threats. Even comments framed as sarcasm, humour, assumptions, or personal opinion can potentially fall under defamation or online insult laws if they harm someone’s reputation or expose them to public ridicule.

Igor Abalov, Managing Partner at Lawford Legal Advisors LLC-FZ, said Article 43 of UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrime criminalizes online insults or statements that could expose another person to contempt or reputational harm.

He explained that authorities often assess not only the intent behind a post, but also its consequences, including whether it triggered harassment, reputational damage, or public mockery online.

Abalov cited a recent case handled by his firm involving a Google Review dispute in the real estate sector, where the use of the word “rude” against an agent led to criminal proceedings and a compensation claim before the matter was settled.

Fines, jail terms and travel bans

Lawyers say penalties for online defamation in the UAE can be severe.

Under Article 43 of the cybercrime law, individuals found guilty of online insult or defamation may face imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.

Diana Hamade, lawyer, legal consultant, and founder of Diana Hamade Attorneys at Law, said the seriousness of a case can depend on several factors, including the wording used, whether the information was false, how widely the content spread online, and whether it resulted in bullying or reputational harm.

She added that investigations may also involve precautionary measures such as confiscation of electronic devices or travel bans.

Abalov further noted that, in practice, foreign nationals involved in such cases could face detention upon arrival in the UAE or deportation following proceedings.

If the information turns out to be false

Legal consultants say accusations involving “fake” or counterfeit products may carry additional legal risk if the claims later prove untrue.

According to the lawyers, alleging that someone is using counterfeit goods could be interpreted as accusing them of dishonesty or deception, particularly if the claim sparks online ridicule or damages their reputation.

Legal consultant Hassan Elhais said that if a statement is proven false, the matter may move beyond personal opinion into the publication of harmful misinformation that directly affects the complainant’s social standing.

Affected individuals may also seek removal of posts, public apologies, retractions, and civil compensation for reputational or moral damages.

Why deleting the comment may not end liability

Lawyers warned that deleting a comment after posting it does not necessarily erase legal exposure.

Screenshots, archived posts, and digital evidence are commonly relied upon during investigations, they said, while courts may also examine audience engagement and whether a comment contributed to wider public shaming or cyberbullying.

Experts advised social media users to avoid making unverified accusations about identifiable individuals online, particularly those involving reputation, finances, product authenticity, or personal conduct, and to use neutral wording when sharing personal experiences.