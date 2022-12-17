Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE authority warns residents not to incite others to break law

The Public Prosecution says that this is according to Article 209 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 7:05 AM

The UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents that they must not incite others to break the law.

The authority has said that this is according to Article 209 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, in passing the crimes and penalties law.

In an Instagram post, it urged residents not to "incite others to not adhere to the laws" or "beautify a thing that constitutes a crime".

According to the authority, the accused shall be sentenced to imprisonment and fined between Dh100,000 and Dh500,000.

ALSO READ: