Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE authority warns residents not to incite others to break law

The UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents that they must not incite others to break the law.
The UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents that they must not incite others to break the law.
The authority has said that this is according to Article 209 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, in passing the crimes and penalties law.
In an Instagram post, it urged residents not to "incite others to not adhere to the laws" or "beautify a thing that constitutes a crime".
According to the authority, the accused shall be sentenced to imprisonment and fined between Dh100,000 and Dh500,000.
