UAE law: Up to Dh500,000 fine for insulting, defaming people on social media, warn police

Online registrations open for residents interested in joining the annual campaign
The Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police (SP) has warned members of the public against misusing social networking sites, by going against public morals or behaviours that affect others and lead to defamation through abusive expressions, such as insults, that harm or damage a person's reputation, honour and social status.
Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zawd, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police (SP), pointed out the need for community members to interact positively and correctly through social networking sites.
He highlighted the fact that the police take strict measures against people abusing others. During the past year, the Criminal Investigation Department dealt with 85 insult reports and six defamation reports using information technology, taking all legal measures against these reports.
He clarified that, according to Article 43 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, any person who insults others or ascribes to them an incident that would make them subject to punishment or contempt by others, using an information network, information technology means or an information system, shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh500,000, or one of these two penalties.
ALSO READ:
He called on members of the public to properly use social networking sites and not to use social media platforms to offend others or make offensive comments.
Online registrations open for residents interested in joining the annual campaign
Several topics were discussed, including federal cash flow for 2022 and 2023, and expected income
They discuss cooperation in defence and military affairs
Participants are proving that solutions tailored to meet communities’ needs are key to achieving sustainable wellness
The Sadid programme, launched by the Sharjah Police, helps enhance security and boost the quality of life in the emirate
Singapore-based writer Zai Miztiq's book was showcased at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF)
The winners were from eight countries, including Honduras, India, the Philippines, the US, Kenya, Malaysia, China, and France