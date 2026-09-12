Up to Dh50,000 prize: Dubai launches film competition celebrating UAE unity

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The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), an entity under the Dubai Media Council, has announced the launch of a national short film competition projecting the incredible strength, solidarity and resilience displayed by people from across the UAE amid the spectre of challenging regional events.

Five award categories

The competition will recognise outstanding entries across five award categories, namely Grand Jury Prize, Best Fiction Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Animated Film, and Best AI Film, with a total of 10 awards. Submissions are open until October 25, which marks the final deadline for entries. Winning entries from students will attract prizes amounting to Dh10,000, while award winners from amongst the professional participants will be entitled to prizes valued at Dh50,000. All competition entries will be screened in a three-stage process.

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The first stage involves eligibility and technical evaluation, which will be followed by a preliminary online selection. Next is a review by an independent jury, ultimately leading to the public selection. The competition presents a golden opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and film enthusiasts to earn wider recognition and reach new audiences spanning diverse cultures and nationalities.

Four categories

Launched under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the initiative titled ‘Stories of Our Determination’ will spotlight profound human experiences through film while offering a unique platform aimed at encouraging students of media to explore the medium of film and gain hands-on exposure in creative production techniques.

Curated by the DFGC, the initiative provides a platform for Emirati and UAE-based filmmakers of all nationalities, including students, emerging talent, first-time filmmakers and professionals alike to showcase their craft through stories of national unity, resolve, and triumph. Accepted formats include Fiction, Documentary, Animation, Experimental film, AI-generated or AI-assisted film, Hybrid and mobile-phone filmmaking.

The DMC and the DFGC have also envisioned the initiative as a symbolic celebration marking the 55th Eid Al Etihad, with all competition entries being narrowed down to an official selection of 55 films centred on four national themes: ‘Those Who Protected Us,’ ‘One Nation, Many Communities,’ ‘Life Continued,’ and ‘Stronger Toward the Future.’ The competition will culminate in a gala screening of films selected by the independent jury ahead of the official awards ceremony.

The theme ‘Those Who Protected Us’ salutes the UAE Armed Forces, emergency responders, frontline personnel and national institutions; ‘One Nation, Many Communities’ reflects how Emiratis and diverse nationalities stood as one through the testing times; ‘Life Continued’ highlights the collective will to tide over the crisis; and ‘Stronger Toward the Future’ spotlights unwavering ambition and determination to shape the nation’s future.