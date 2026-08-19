Up to Dh4,000 fine: Abu Dhabi warns against illegal car washing in residential areas

Motorists washing their vehicles in unauthorised areas across Abu Dhabi could face fines, as the city's municipality ramps up a campaign to curb the practice, warning that it damages the urban landscape and poses risks to public health.

The initiative, part of the municipality's wider 'Our Home, Our Responsibility' campaign, aims to encourage residents to stop washing their cars in undesignated spots such as streets and parking areas within residential neighbourhoods, and to instead use licensed car wash services.

According to the municipality, washing vehicles outside authorised locations often leads to water pooling on roads and walkways. This water not only affects the city's urban appearance but can also splash onto passing vehicles, leaving them dirty, and be a general inconvenience for residents in the area.

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As part of the campaign, municipal inspectors carried out field visits to several residential neighbourhoods, speaking directly with community members across different age groups about the impact of informal washing on their surroundings. The campaign also included public awareness workshops held across multiple locations, where officials explained the adverse effects of the practice and encouraged residents to play their part in keeping the city clean.

Officials stressed that using licensed and designated car wash facilities helps protect the cleanliness of neighbourhoods, reduce water wastage on streets, and support a safer, healthier environment for the community.

Fines for offenders

Washing vehicles in public places such as streets, parking lots and open spaces is prohibited under Abu Dhabi's municipal regulations.

Residents who hire unlicensed car washers to clean vehicles in public areas or residential streets can be fined, and the unauthorised washers themselves also face penalties.

Separately, motorists who leave dirty vehicles unattended in public spaces risk a fine of up to Dh2,000, with the vehicle liable to be impounded, and repeat offenders facing a Dh4,000 penalty.

Why the crackdown

Beyond the aesthetic concerns, the practice is also linked to public health and infrastructure risks.

Water pooling from informal car washing in undesignated areas can, over time, cause road surfaces to erode and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes and insects. The practice is also a source of water wastage and adds strain on drainage systems, particularly in densely populated residential neighbourhoods.

The campaign reflects the municipality's ongoing efforts to promote positive civic behaviour and social responsibility, in line with its broader mandate to preserve Abu Dhabi's urban landscape and ensure a sustainable living environment for residents.