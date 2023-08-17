Up to Dh30,000 fine in UAE: Police warn of penalties for fans violating rules as football league begins

Clear passport control in seconds at Dubai airport with smart gates: How to check if you are eligible to use service
With a top professional football league beginning in the UAE on Friday, the Dubai Police have reminded fans to follow all relevant rules. Citing a federal law, the police warned that fines of up to Dh30,000 will be slapped on fans that resort to violence.
This came as the police launched a campaign ahead of the Adnoc Pro League that kicks off tomorrow.
Major-General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, director of the Department of Protective Security and Emergency, outlined the rules fans must follow:
>> They are prohibited from entering the actual playing field or the designated sports event area without permission.
>> They must not bring or possess any prohibited or hazardous substances, especially fireworks.
>> They must not carry weapons.
>> They must be seated only in the designated areas.
Lt.-Col. Abdullah Tarsh Al Amimi, coordinator of the annual campaign, clarified the penalties that apply:
>> Imprisonment for one to three months and/or a fine of between Dh5,000 and Dh30,000 for violating the rules listed above.
>> Imprisonment and/or fine of between Dh10,000 and Dh30,000 for committing, participating in, inciting, or attempting to commit acts of violence.
>> Same penalty as above for throwing any substances or liquids of any type.
>> Same penalty as above for using insulting language (written or said) or making insulting gestures.
>> Same penalty as above for making racist statements or exploiting the stadium for political purposes.
Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for Operations, urged fans to strictly follow guidelines while entering and exiting the stadiums.
He said the police are committed to ensuring the highest safety and security standards for sporting events.
"These efforts extend to all individuals attending and participating in sports events and festivals, which have become an integral part of the UAE's societal fabric," he added.
