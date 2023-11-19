Up to Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points in Dubai: What to do if your licence plate is lost or stolen

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:38 PM

In Dubai, drivers must ensure their licence plates are clear and easy to read. Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence.

So what do you do if your licence plate has been stolen or is illegible due to damage?

Dubai Police offers a service in which residents can apply for a lost certificate, which applies not only for lost licence plates, but also for other important documents such as passport, Emirates ID, vehicle licence, etc.

Documents, information required

1. In the case of lost licence plates, you will need a letter in Arabic from your company or institution with details of the lost plate.

2. You will need to provide your Emirates ID and email address, or your passport, gender, date of birth, nationality, and email address.

Steps to get lost certificate

1. Fill up the application form available on the Dubai Police app. You will be asked to enter your personal details, and the category of item you have lost, along with the date, time, and location of the loss.

2. Pay the service fees - Dh50 for the service plus Dh20 as the knowledge and innovation fee. An additional Dh100 fee will apply if you send the application in person through the service centres. In these centres and smart police stations, you can pay by cash. You can also pay by digitally by card.

3. After paying, you can submit your request. You will receive a transaction number via SMS and email, which you can use to track and follow-up on your request.

4. When your application has been processed, you will receive your lost certificate and receipt via email. It is valid for 30 days from the date of issuance.

