Up to Dh20,000 fine: Abu Dhabi authorities call on public to stop illegal egg collection, protect wild birds

Called WO-RK, the co-working space, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25
Authorities have called on the public to protect the "beautiful" wild birds, in a notice issued on X by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).
With summer underway, Abu Dhabi islands are a safe haven for birds during the hot months. Some islands serve as vital breeding grounds for migratory terns during this season.
It is illegal to collect the eggs of wild birds. According to Federal Law No. (24) of 1999, hunting, capturing, or harming wild birds and their nests is prohibited. Violating this law can lead to imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh20,000.
Ensuring the safety of the birds and protecting them is our responsibility, authorities reminded. The agency called on the public to avoid collecting eggs and report any such activity to the emirate's government on the toll-free number, 800555.
