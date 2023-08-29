Up to Dh10,000 fine in UAE: Warning issued against election campaigning before September 11

There were around 105 complaints reported in the UAE, according to Downdetector
The National Election Committee has issued a stern reminder to all candidates slated to appear on the final lists for the forthcoming National Council elections.
The committee emphasized the need to avoid any form of campaign activities before September 11, it will start then and continue for 23 days until October 3.
In a clear directive, the committee stated that engaging in any promotional endeavours outside the designated timeframe would be a direct breach of the rules outlined in the election instructions.
Violators could face various penalties, including rectifying any damages incurred from such actions, a fine not exceeding Dh10,000, and even the revocation of the campaign permit granted to the candidate.
In severe cases, the candidate's name could be struck off the lists, even if they were deemed final.
The committee also said that engaging in electoral campaigning is allowed only within designated locations, and in accordance with the mechanisms, regulations, and conditions outlined in the executive instructions.
Furthermore, the National Election Committee highlighted the crucial role of the Emirates Committees, responsible for managing the technical and administrative aspects of the National Council elections in their respective emirates.
These committees play a vital role in coordinating the election process between voters and the central electoral administration, ensuring smooth operations and adherence to guidelines.
Yesterday, the Committee announced the closure of the period for receiving objections to the candidacy of individuals included in the preliminary lists for the 2023 Federal National Council elections. paving the way for the announcement of the final lists of candidates on the coming Saturday.
