Up to Dh1 million fine: UAE issues new law to regulate employee relationships

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:57 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 2:22 PM

The UAE Government has announced fines ranging up to Dh1 million on Monday after a Federal Decree-Law was issued, amending specific provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Employment Relationships.

Under the new provisions, a fine ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million will be imposed on employers under three conditions. These are:

Employers who employ a worker without a work permit or bring them without providing any job

Employers who close a business without settling right of workers

Employers who take part in fraudulent labour acts including fraudulent employment or fictitious Emiratisation

Employers who employ a minor in violation of the law

Employers who engage in any act of circumvention of the laws or regulations governing the labour market, including fictitious employment.

As per the new provisions, the penalties will multiply based on the number of workers fictitiously employed.

Additionally, The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is now authorised to make a settlement provided that the employer pays 50 per cent of the minimum value of the fine and pays back to the government the financial incentives obtained by the fake employees.

The new decree stipulates that any criminal proceedings for fictitious employment, including fake Emiratisation, can only be initiated at the request of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation or his/her authorised representative.