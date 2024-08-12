E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Up to Dh1 million fine: UAE issues new law to regulate employee relationships

As per the new provisions, the penalties will multiply based on the number of workers fictitiously employed

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:57 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 2:22 PM

The UAE Government has announced fines ranging up to Dh1 million on Monday after a Federal Decree-Law was issued, amending specific provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Employment Relationships.

Under the new provisions, a fine ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million will be imposed on employers under three conditions. These are:


  • Employers who employ a worker without a work permit or bring them without providing any job
  • Employers who close a business without settling right of workers
  • Employers who take part in fraudulent labour acts including fraudulent employment or fictitious Emiratisation
  • Employers who employ a minor in violation of the law
  • Employers who engage in any act of circumvention of the laws or regulations governing the labour market, including fictitious employment.

As per the new provisions, the penalties will multiply based on the number of workers fictitiously employed.

Additionally, The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is now authorised to make a settlement provided that the employer pays 50 per cent of the minimum value of the fine and pays back to the government the financial incentives obtained by the fake employees.


The new decree stipulates that any criminal proceedings for fictitious employment, including fake Emiratisation, can only be initiated at the request of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation or his/her authorised representative.

The decree also states that any disputes between employers and employees should be referred to the Court of First Instance rather than the Court of Appeal if there is a disagreement with the decision made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in resolving the dispute. This applies to all cases except for those disputes that have been adjudicated or reserved for the issuance of a judgement.

Starting from the date of implementation of the provisions, the Court of Appeal is required to refer all requests, disputes and grievances regarding the regulation of employment relations to the Court of First Instance.

As per the new provisions, the court shall revoke proceeding with any claims filed after two years from the termination of the employment relationship.

This decree is part of the country's ongoing efforts to develop its legislative and legal framework. It aims to ensure the efficiency and competitiveness of the labour market, regulate employment relationships, and clearly define the rights and obligations of all parties involved, and ensure their protection by law.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE