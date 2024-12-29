Up to Dh1-million fine: UAE introduces new law to regulate medicines, pharmacies

The UAE has introduced a new law to regulate medical products, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical businesses, aiming to enhance organisation, security, and efficient oversight of development and distribution processes.

Announced on Sunday (December 29), the law covers medical devices, pharmaceutical products, healthcare items, biological products, supplements, and cosmetics. It also governs biobanks and pharmaceutical establishments operating across the country, including those in free zones.

The new law establishes a framework for licensing, supervising, and overseeing pharmaceutical establishments and biobanks, addressing ownership transfers, and defining the roles of the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Ministry of Health, and local health authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Violators of the law face disciplinary actions, including temporary suspension of the license, precautionary closure, license cancellation and fines of up to Dh1 million for establishments and Dh500,000 for practitioners.

The following are the key provisions of the law:

Regulating the management of medical products, including their development, manufacturing, registration, pricing, import, export, circulation, distribution, possession, sale, marketing, use and safe disposal.

Regulating the issuance of marketing authorisations for medical products, including exclusive authorisation, conditional authorisation and emergency use authorisation.

Developing a fast track for granting marketing authorisations for innovative medical products of therapeutic importance.

Setting mechanisms to protect innovations in the pharmaceutical industry sector and period of regulatory protection.

Establishing the Pharmaceutical Policies Committee, which is responsible for proposing policies related to the circulation, pricing, and monitoring of medical products.

Developing a system to foster investment and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry sector.

Organising pharmacovigilance procedures to ensure the safe use of medical products and reduce side effects.

Organising the issuance of the national policy for the strategic inventory of medical products.

The provisions of the law apply to the following products, professions and establishments:

Medical products

Drug products Medical devices Pharmaceutical products Health care products Genetically modified organism products for medical use. Biological products Dietary supplements Cosmetics Chemical precursors, controlled, semi-controlled, hazardous and toxic products.

The law also applies to pharmaceutical establishments and biobanks operating in the state including free zones:

Pharmacies and pharmacy chains Compounding pharmacies Pre-clinical and clinical research entities Bioequivalence centres Pharmaceutical laboratories Factories and contract manufacturing organisations Marketing firms Pharmaceutical consulting firms Medical warehouses and medical stores Biobanks Contract research and development organisations Other establishments as per cabinet resolution.

The law sets rules for licensing, managing, and monitoring pharmacies and biobanks. It covers how ownership of these businesses can be transferred and outlines the responsibilities of the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Ministry of Health, and local health authorities.