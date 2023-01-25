Up to 90% discount in Dubai: 3-day final sale announced before the end of DSF

More than 500 brands to offer deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 1:57 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 2:32 PM

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has announced the final sale of its 28th edition with plentiful promotions for residents and tourists in the UAE. The sale will take place from January 27 to 29, with over 500 brands providing deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city.

It will be the last chance for shoppers to enjoy offers ranging from 25 to 90 per cent off everything from the latest fashionable items to stylish lifestyle products, children’s clothes and more.

Some of the participating brands include: Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Micheal Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Maison Margiela, Ted Baker, Balmain, Lacoste, Diesel, COS, H&M, River Island, Forever21, American Eagle Outfitters, Mothercare, The Children's Place, Geox, Clarks, Foot Locker Decathlon, Damas, Swarovski, Magrabi, Vision Express, Al Jaber Optical, Sephora, MAC, KIKO Milano, Bath & Body Works, L'Occitane, Marina Home, US Polo Association, Pottery Barn, Hamleys, Toys R Us, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, ACE, Lulu Hypermarket, Aster Pharmacy, Boots, and so much more.

ALSO READ: