Up to 90% discount in Dubai: 3-day final sale announced before the end of DSF

As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages
The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has announced the final sale of its 28th edition with plentiful promotions for residents and tourists in the UAE. The sale will take place from January 27 to 29, with over 500 brands providing deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city.
It will be the last chance for shoppers to enjoy offers ranging from 25 to 90 per cent off everything from the latest fashionable items to stylish lifestyle products, children’s clothes and more.
Some of the participating brands include: Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Micheal Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Maison Margiela, Ted Baker, Balmain, Lacoste, Diesel, COS, H&M, River Island, Forever21, American Eagle Outfitters, Mothercare, The Children's Place, Geox, Clarks, Foot Locker Decathlon, Damas, Swarovski, Magrabi, Vision Express, Al Jaber Optical, Sephora, MAC, KIKO Milano, Bath & Body Works, L'Occitane, Marina Home, US Polo Association, Pottery Barn, Hamleys, Toys R Us, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, ACE, Lulu Hypermarket, Aster Pharmacy, Boots, and so much more.
The popular group performed at the Etisalat MOTB, an open-air outdoor market
Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
Institutions to mark 74th India’s Republic Day, where the country celebrates the date on which its constitution came into effect
Inspired by the story of Jessica Cox, the world’s first armless pilot, Launch She supports women empowerment and people of determination
The law stipulates that taxable persons and businesses will be subject to nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
The latest Medical Tourism Index ranks the emirate at number one in the Mena region, and number six in the world