Up to 90% discount: Dubai residents have 'one last chance' to save big with summer deals

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:29 PM

As the summer break ends, Dubai Summer Surprises is giving residents one final chance to avail discounts of up to 90 per cent in the 'DSS Final Sale.'

The deals will be available on more than 550 brands across over 2,500 outlets; the sale will run from August 30 to September 1.

As thousands of students went back to school after summer break on August 26, parents can also take advantage of the lower prices to stock up on back-to-school essentials.

The sale can be availed on items including footwear, electronics, athleisure, skincare, watches, jewellery, beauty products, home furnishings, and toys and clothes for the little ones. For three days only, shoppers also have a chance to win prizes including luxury cars, cash, and jewellery pieces.

Prizes to be won