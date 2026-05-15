Up to 30% savings: How these AI companies are changing agricultural practices in UAE

Agriculture in the UAE is turning 'smart' with firms using AI to boost production.

Three startups revealed their numbers: crop yields up 35 per cent, procurement savings of 20 to 30 per cent, and livestock records transformed from paper chaos into accountable data.

These were on display at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain, the region's foremost incubator for agricultural innovation. Held in April, the exhibition united the UAE agricultural ecosystem on an integrated platform.

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Bridging the farm-to-buyer gap

INNOfarms.ai wants to eliminate the guesswork from agricultural procurement. Currently, large food companies, such as restaurant chains and supermarkets, purchase vegetables and fruits from numerous farms, but they have a blind spot. They cannot see in real time what is happening on those farms — how the crops are growing, when they will be ready, or what conditions they are in. This causes produce to be wasted in transit and millions are lost on both sides.

This company has built an AI platform, anchored by a tool called Aura, that pulls data from farm sensors, retail pricing feeds, and supply chain systems into a single conversational interface, giving farmers instant market intelligence. It is the world's first AgriFood intelligence assistant.

“A farmer can simply ask ‘What is the price for my lettuce in Dubai today?’ And Aura shows the full price trend over time,” said Founder and CEO Brajendra Yadav. “With that knowledge, the farmer can decide whether to harvest or grow more lettuce.” After a full year running crops on a UAE model farm, the platform is delivering procurement savings of 20 to 30 per cent.

Healing the soil, not just harvesting it

Making its UAE debut in Al Ain, Soyl Food starts where most agritech companies don't: the ground beneath the crop.

Its AI-optimised biostimulant, derived from marine algae, was tested in Pakistan in conditions reaching 50°C, delivering a 35 per cent increase in vegetable yields and measurable improvement in soil microbial activity. "Most inputs are designed to take from the land. We are designed to give back to it. The real purpose is to heal the soil," says founder Zunaira Danish.

An IoT probe monitors moisture and microbial health in real time, turning an invisible biological process into a number on a screen often the only argument that lands with a traditionally sceptical farming community.

Replacing paperwork with accountability

Four-month-old startup Raee is solving a problem that sits one step before AI can function — basic record-keeping. Across much of the Gulf, livestock farms still run on paper logs and WhatsApp messages missed health interventions, lost lineage data, and unreliable headcounts compound quietly into serious losses.

Named after the Arabic word for shepherd, Raee gives each animal a complete digital profile photograph, weight records, health history, bloodline tree linked via RFID chip to physical identification in the field. "Operations can be reviewed and approved by supervisors within the platform. That's an accountability layer paper records simply cannot provide," says Systems Analyst Moaz AbdEldayem.

He added that the exhibition places startups at the heart of an integrated ecosystem. "Farmers, government bodies, investors, experts, and consumers all in one space hat gives innovation a real chance to be tested against actual needs, and to move from a promising idea to a tangible impact."