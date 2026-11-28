Sharjah authorities have issued an advisory for truck drivers urging then to follow road safety rules.

Different roads in the UAE permit trucks and lorries to use them at certain hours — with some roads having 24-hour bans as well to regulate traffic and ensure road safety.

Reminding motorists of violations that can bring up to 12 black points, Sharjah Police have asked truck drivers and other motorists to drive safely.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are some guidelines they must follow:

1. Keep to the right: Truck drivers have been asked to keep to the right of the road. Violating this rule means that the driver can be fined Dh1,500 and get 12 black points.

2. Avoid overtaking: Truck drivers have been asked to avoid overtaking in congested areas.

3. Follow road signs

4. In case of a breakdown, truck drivers have been told to park their vehicle in the hard shoulder and place the hazard sign far away. They are then expected to call 999 and move their vehicle to a safer location off the road.