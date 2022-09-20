Unnecessary honking, loud car radio: 12 UAE traffic fines you could get for vehicle-related violations

There are several laws governing the use of vehicles in the country, with fines and black points defined

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 6:52 AM

Vehicles are a prized possession in the UAE. The overall automotive market in the country recorded a 9.3 per cent growth in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

However, vehicles are a responsibility, too. Drivers are required to abide by all relevant traffic laws. There are several laws governing the use of vehicles in the UAE, with fines and black points defined for major violations. Some violations are serious enough to warrant vehicle confiscation.

Here is all you need to know:

Using the horn or the vehicle radio in a disturbing way: Dh400 fine, 4 black points

Using a mobile phone or being distracted by anything while driving: Dh800 fine, 4 black points

Allowing children aged under 10 or shorter than 145cm to sit in the front seat of a vehicle: Dh400 fine

Not fixing child seats for children aged under 4 in the vehicle: Dh400 fine

Driver or any of the passengers not fastening the seat belt: Dh400 fine, 4 black points

Driving a vehicle that do not comply with the security and safety measures: Dh500 fine

Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicles without permission: Dh500 fine

Exceeding the permitted percentage of tinting: Dh1,500 fine

Modifying the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without permission: Dh1,000; 12 black points and 30-day vehicle confiscation

Driving with expired tyres: Dh500 fine, 4 black points, 7-day vehicle confiscation

If the lights of the vehicle are not working: Dh400 fine, 6 black points

Changing vehicle’s colour without permission: Dh800 fine

ALSO READ: