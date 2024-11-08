Unlock U.S. Education For Your Kids

For parents in the UAE, the EB-5 Golden Visa provides a unique pathway to unlocking unparalleled U.S. educational opportunities for their children

Every parent strives to secure the best education for their children. The U.S. remains a top destination for students, offering world-renowned universities and diverse academic programs. With a U.S. education, students gain a competitive edge in the global job market. For parents in the UAE, the EB-5 Golden Visa provides a unique pathway to unlocking unparalleled U.S. educational opportunities for their children.

The EB-5 program allows families to obtain U.S. residency and Green Cards with an investment of $800,000 in a U.S. government approved real estate project. EB-5 investors can include their dependents in their U.S. Green Card petition, including their spouse and children under the age of 21. A successful EB-5 petition results in each family member receiving their own Green Card.

A Green Card obtained through the EB-5 program opens doors to prestigious U.S. universities, significantly lowers tuition costs, and improves employment opportunities for children when they enter the workforce. "Most of our EB-5 clients are parents looking out for the future of their children," says Shai Zamanian, Director of The American Legal Center, the top EB-5 experts in the GCC with their offices in Downtown Dubai. Shai, having obtained his bachelor's degree from UCLA and his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law, possesses firsthand experience of the advantages associated with a U.S. degree.

On Sunday, November 17th, The American Legal Center will be hosting a free seminar in Dubai, which will cover the EB-5 program and how this immigration pathway offers invaluable educational benefits that extend well beyond graduation. Attendees will have the chance to learn directly from industry experts about this fast-tracked route to U.S. residency and how it can shape a promising future for their children.

Safeguard Against Future Immigration Policy Changes

Over the past decade, shifts in U.S. immigration policy have highlighted the uncertainties faced by families seeking to move to or remain in the U.S. From travel bans to visa restrictions, many individuals have been impacted by policy shifts that affect the stability and predictability of their immigration status. With the EB-5 program, families can bypass this uncertainty by securing permanent residency status. Unlike many visa holders whose status and ability to remain in the country are subject to political and regulatory changes, Green Cards holders have the right to live, study, and work in the U.S., irrespective of future policy changes.

The certainty provided by a Green Card is especially relevant during this election as immigration policies will vary drastically depending on a Harris or a Trump presidency. A Green Card acts as a buffer against potential policy changes, providing peace of mind for families who wish to give their children a stable foundation in the U.S.

Lower Tuition Costs and Access to Financial Aid for Green Card Holders

A key benefit for Green Card holders pursuing higher education in the U.S. is significantly reduced tuition rates. Additionally, Green Card holders can access federal and state financial aid programs, including grants, loans, and scholarships, which are typically unavailable to international students. The reduction in tuition fees, combined with expanded financial aid options, makes the investment in the EB-5 program even more valuable for families. By securing residency through the EB-5 program, families can relieve the financial burden of international tuition rates and allow their children to access high-quality education without the additional financial strain.

Higher Acceptance Rates at Top U.S. Institutions

Another great benefit of a Green Card for students is higher chances of being accepted into leading U.S. universities. The admissions process is becoming increasingly competitive, and international applicants often face more stringent acceptance rates due to limited quotas for foreign students. A Green Card, however, allows students to apply as domestic applicants, thus improving their acceptance odds.

Access to world-class universities plays a vital role in helping a student reach their full academic potential. Furthermore, a high-quality degree impacts their professional future. Top universities provide a strong network of successful alumni, industry connections, and access to recruiters from leading multinational companies. In addition to networking opportunities, another factor is reputation and brand recognition. Employers associate top universities with high academic standards and are more likely to hire applicants based on the university they attended.

Enhanced Employment Opportunities and Career Stability

A third crucial benefit of a Green Card for students and graduates is higher professional opportunities through internships while in school and full-time employment upon graduation. In the U.S., domestic students often benefit from a wider range of job opportunities compared to their international student counterparts. By holding a Green Card, children of EB-5 investors gain unrestricted access to the U.S. job market. This is because U.S. employers often steer away from international applicants due to the burdens of applying for work authorisation and the associated costs.

Secure Your Family's Future Today

The American Legal Center is holding a complimentary seminar on Sunday, November 17th at the Address Sky View hotel in Downtown Dubai about the EB-5 program and the educational opportunities that are unlocked with a Green Card.

