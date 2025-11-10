UAE 'unlikely' to join international Gaza security force, says Gargash

The UAE is unlikely to take part in the proposed International Stabilisation Force in Gaza due to its “lack of a clear framework,” according to Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The UAE does not yet see a clear framework for a peacekeeping force. Under these circumstances, it is unlikely to participate in such a force,” Gargash said while speaking on Monday at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, as reported by Sky News Arabia.

The proposed multinational mission, according to the report, includes disarming militant factions, destroying military infrastructure within the enclave, enforcing law and order, securing the border with Egypt, and protecting humanitarian corridors and civilians.

In a separate address at the same forum, reported by Al Khaleej newspaper, Dr Gargash stressed that “there is no military path to stability.” He said the UAE has played a key role in shaping the international response to the Gaza peace plan, underscoring the country’s reliance on political and humanitarian tools over armed intervention.

He described the latest Arab and international consensus behind the US-led Gaza peace initiative as a “historic opportunity” to begin addressing long-standing grievances that extremists have exploited for decades.

“Last year, I warned that the human cost of political choices in our region was increasing, and that hesitation and division were often paid for with the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

On October 22, Khaleej Times reported Gargash as saying that any annexation of Palestinian land would be a “red line” for UAE.

He also stressed that the UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a two-state solution, saying it is the “only path” to lasting peace.

“The UAE will not veer away from this Arab and international vision that there has to be a viable Palestinian state,” he said. “We have issues about how things should be managed, but it does not contradict that part. We are very adamant that any annexation would actually be a red line for the UAE.”

According to Gargash, the UAE will play a pivotal role in rebuilding Gaza but insisted that there needs to be political clarity. “We want to help in every way we can, but I think the UAE’s role will be very flexible based on what is the horizon,” he said. “If we see a clear horizon to a long-term Palestinian state, then of course our role will expand. I was talking to a Dutch colleague a couple of years ago, after October 7, and she told me that the Dutch rebuilt Gaza Port three times. No country wants to put major investments if it does not actually mean a long-lasting peace that endures.”