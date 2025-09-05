Burj Khalifa to Emirates flight: Unique Onam food spreads to try in UAE

As UAE residents hailing from the Southern Indian state of Kerala celebrate the harvest festival of Onam, several restaurants all over the country are offering the iconic feast which is offered as part of the celebration.

With more than 30 varieties of items, the Onasadhya (Onam feast) has become a popular experience. This year, people will be able to enjoy the feast in various unique formats, ranging from sky to the tallest tower in the world. Here are six unique sadhyas to try out this year.

Emirates flight

This year, Emirates will serve travellers curated menus featuring the distinctive flavours of Onam onboard its flights to and from Dubai to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The meals will be complete with traditional appetisers of sharkara upperi - banana roasted in sweet jaggery, kaya varuthathu - crisp banana chips and kondattam mulaku - fried sundried chillies steeped in yoghurt and mains like kaalan made of coconut, fresh yoghurt and yam, and puli inji – a sweet and tangy ginger-based chutney.

Desserts will include favourites like palada pradhaman - creamy rice pudding served with roasted pistachios, raisins, and cashew nuts, or parippu payasam - the popular sweet lentil pudding topped with roasted coconut flakes.

Burj Khalifa

Fancy an Onasadhya in the world’s tallest tower? Presenting to you Armani/Amal. The restaurant is serving a three-course set menu on the occasion of the Indian harvest festival, which includes baby corn bezule, chemmeen pollichathu, meen karivepillai, and chicken 65. You can enjoy a sumptuous meal with stunning views over the Downtown Dubai neighbourhood and The Dubai Fountain.

As a community

One of the largest Onam celebrations will be taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah on September 7, with over 8,000 guests. Those who attend will be treated to special visit by the mythical king Maveli, live concerts and Onam games.

At the Opera district

Those looking for a classy Onam affair can head to the Opera district for a treat at the ultra-luxurious Jamvar. For the first time, the Michelin-starred restaurant is preparing an Onasadhya in partnership with culinary curator Samyukta Nair, paying tribute to Leela Nair, the matriarch of the Nair family.

Alongside the traditional vegetarian feast, the feast will also serve non-vegetarian fare like Meen Porichathu, delicately spiced King Fish, and a vibrant Alleppey Prawn Curry.

Sadhya with Dubai chocolate kunafa

Have you ever imagined a fusion Onasadhya with Edamame beans, Miso inji puli candy, and Dubai pistachio kunafa? If you have, then we have you covered. Meat and Mackerel, the sister-concern of popular Kerala restaurant of Calicut Paragon is offering a truly fusion Onasadhya.

The feast, which will be served only on Friday, September 5, will combine bold global flavors from smoked chili and lime salt flakes to avocado and wasabi with traditional Kerala flavors.

A Michelin twist

A traditional Kerala feast, with a Michelin twist? Dubai chef Simi Mathews is serving up her brilliance at Indian restaurant Khadak in Jumeirah with some modern touches. In addition to signature dishes like Avial, Erissery, Pachadi and Sambhar, there are several non-vegetarian options like mutton and prawn curry.

The meal ends with a unique take on the traditional payasam which is served with caramalised banans and ice cream.