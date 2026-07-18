‘We're children of Zayed’: Emiratis reflect on Union Pledge Day as nation celebrates

For Emiratis, July 18 is not just a date on the calendar. It is a profound reminder of unity, resilience, and the visionary leadership that laid the foundation for the nation’s remarkable journey.

As the country marks Union Pledge Day, citizens are expressing their deep-rooted pride and unwavering loyalty to the UAE. The occasion, which commemorates the historic 1971 meeting of the Founding Fathers, has sparked a wave of heartfelt reflections.

“The covenant of the Union is a pledge upon us that we must protect,” said Alia bint Sultan from Dubai. “We are the children of Zayed, and the name ‘Zayed’ is only mentioned to be a symbol of increase, an increase in achievement, an increase in loyalty, and an increase in love for our Emirates.”

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This sentiment of profound connection to the nation’s roots was echoed by Umm Hashar from Al Awir, Dubai. “Certainly, we raised the UAE flag with all pride,” she shared. “Union Pledge Day reminds us of the beginning of the Union’s journey and the wise leadership that established this state. It makes us feel the value of unity and belonging, and we take pride in all the achievements we have reached.”

For many Emiratis, the day is an opportunity to appreciate the tangible benefits of the Union in their daily lives. “The thing I am most proud of is the security, safety, and stability we live in, and the development we see in all fields, while preserving our identity and heritage,” Umm Hashar added. “The UAE has proven that it is a model of ambition and achievement, and this makes us proud to be part of this beloved homeland.”

Suhaila Alwali, reflecting on the significance of the occasion, emphasised the enduring spirit of the Founding Fathers. “On this national day, we recall today the historic meeting that took place on July 18 between the rulers of the UAE, the day they signed the document,” she said. “This is a day for pride and renewing loyalty to the homeland, a day we remember the spirit of the Founding Fathers.”

She further highlighted the forward-looking nature of the celebration. “This day, for us, is a day we look at where the UAE has reached in achievements during this time period. We renew today, as the children of this state, our confirmation that our giving, our loyalty, and everything is for the United Arab Emirates. During this day, we renew the pledge to the UAE, that we work with sincerity, we work with all the energy we have today, only for the sake of this homeland established by the Founding Fathers.”

Union Pledge Day

Observed annually on July 18, Union Pledge Day is a revered national occasion in the UAE, alongside Eid Al Etihad, celebrated on December 2, Flag Day on November 3, and Commemoration Day on November 30.

The day was officially declared in July 2024 by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It commemorates the pivotal meeting held on July 18, 1971, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution, and officially announced the name of the UAE.

This historic gathering set the stage for the formal establishment of the federation on December 2, 1971. As Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated when announcing the occasion, it is “a national occasion to celebrate the history of our country and the blessed journey towards establishing the Union”.

The observance of Union Pledge Day aims to promote the national values and principles established by the Founding Fathers. It serves as a vital educational tool, raising awareness among the youth about the country’s history and the sacrifices made to achieve the historic union.

While it is a day of national significance and celebration, Union Pledge Day is currently observed as a commemorative occasion rather than an official public holiday.

Nevertheless, its importance resonates deeply across the seven emirates, serving as an annual reaffirmation of the shared identity, unity, and common vision that continue to drive the UAE’s progress on the global stage.