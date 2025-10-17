UAE announces Union March for Eid Al Etihad; registration to open soon

UAE's Presidential Court announced the Union March, with the participation of Emiratis, to mark the upcoming UAE National Day, according to Arabic media reports.

The parade will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Festival site in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on December 4, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Those who wish to participate in the march for the 54th National Day can contact the toll-free number 8003300. Registration is from October 19 to 26, from 9am to 1pm, and 4pm to 7pm.

As the country gears up for UAE National Day celebrations, authorities have issued guidelines for proper use of the logo unveiled this year. Drawing inspiration from the early street signs, the design serves as a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed.

Want to fully feel like a part of the festivities? In the run-up to the grand celebration, the Eid Al Etihad organisers have called upon the public to harness their creative talent and help design official merchandise for National Day.