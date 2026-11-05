UAE Ministry of Defence organises Union Fortress 11 in Liwa in December

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the 11th edition of the military parade, Union Fortress 11, will be held in Liwa city in the Al Dhafra Region in December.

Held under the theme ‘An Impregnable Fortress, a Resilient Nation and a Determined People’, the event reflects the strength and resilience of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the unity between Emiratis, residents and the Armed Forces in protecting the nation, safeguarding its sovereignty and preserving its achievements.

Union Fortress 11 enjoys the attention of the UAE's wise leadership and is being followed up by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. Preparations are underway to organise the military parade in accordance with the approved programme and operational plans, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and various participating entities, to ensure a presentation that reflects the standing of the Armed Forces and their role in consolidating the nation's security and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The theme of the 11th edition, ‘An Impregnable Fortress, a Resilient Nation and a Determined People’, reflects the close relationship between the country's strength, the resilience of the nation and the determination of its people. The impregnable fortress represents the UAE's strengths and its ability to defend its sovereignty, while the nation's resilience reflects its steadfastness in the face of challenges. The determination of its people underscores how national cohesion and unity form the solid foundation of the country's strength and the continued progress of its development journey.

Union Fortress 11 will showcase the advanced military capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and the competence, discipline and professionalism of its personnel. Through field demonstrations, the event will highlight combat readiness and the level of integration and coordination between various units and formations in carrying out their missions, reflecting their ability to defend the nation and protect its security and sovereignty.

The parade also showcases the progress made by the UAE Armed Forces in developing their defence capabilities, reflecting the wise leadership's vision of building a modern, advanced military force with the highest levels of readiness and the ability to address various challenges and changing circumstances. It also highlights the leadership's commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces' capabilities and developing national personnel, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently and effectively. This reaffirms their role in protecting the achievements of the Union and providing the foundations of security and stability upon which the country's comprehensive development journey is built.

Union Fortress 11 carries a national message affirming that the UAE's strength is rooted in the capabilities of its Armed Forces and the unity of its society. Protecting the nation is a responsibility reflected in the unity of its people, their pride in their national identity, their confidence in its institutions and their solidarity behind the wise leadership. These values strengthen loyalty, belonging and a shared sense of responsibility towards the country's security and future.

The military parade will also give members of the public an opportunity to see the capabilities of the Armed Forces and the skills of their personnel up close, while recognising the efforts and sacrifices they make for the nation. This will deepen public awareness of their national mission and reinforce feelings of pride in the defenders of the Union.

As part of the ongoing preparations, the Ministry of Defence is working with relevant government, semi-government and private entities to complete organisational, field and logistical arrangements and prepare the parade venue to welcome visitors. These efforts reflect the integration and cooperation of national entities to ensure the success of the 11th edition of Union Fortress.

The Union Fortress family entertainment village will welcome visitors with a range of accompanying activities and events. These will include screens broadcasting the military parade live, interactive games, exhibitions and workshops, as well as folk, heritage and artistic performances. The village will offer an experience for all family members in a patriotic atmosphere that embodies the spirit of the Union and strengthens the community's connection with its Armed Forces.